India Mutual Fund — Passive Investing Gains Traction; CAMS, Nuvama Among Motilal Oswal's Top Bet

Business NewsResearch ReportsIndia Mutual Fund — Passive Investing Gains Traction; CAMS, Nuvama Among Motilal Oswal's Top Bet
FY25 emerged as a turning point, with passive fund inflows more than doubling YoY, led by a 278% surge in Index Fund flows and 59% growth in ETFs.

18 Nov 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
Post-Covid, the Indian Mutual Fund industry has seen accelerating passive adoption, with the segment’s share in total MF AUM rising to double digits, ~17.1% in Sep’25 from ~9% in Mar’21.

India’s mutual fund landscape is experiencing a structural shift towards passive investing, with QAAUM share rising to ~17.1% as of Sep’25 (vs 7% in FY20). Over Sep’21–Sep’25, ETFs/Index Funds delivered AUM CAGRs of 28%/81% (vs total equity at 28%).
