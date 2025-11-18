India Mutual Fund — Passive Investing Gains Traction; CAMS, Nuvama Among Motilal Oswal's Top Bet

India’s mutual fund landscape is experiencing a structural shift towards passive investing, with QAAUM share rising to ~17.1% as of Sep’25 (vs 7% in FY20). Over Sep’21–Sep’25, ETFs/Index Funds delivered AUM CAGRs of 28%/81% (vs total equity at 28%)..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.The outlook for passives in India remains structurally strong, underpinned by expanding institutional adoption, digital distribution, and evolving product innovation. Over the medium term, the segment is expected to see broader diversification beyond plain vanilla index products, with rising traction in factor-based, thematic, and global indices aiding differentiation for AMCs. The newly introduced MF Lite framework is likely to attract fintechs, brokers, and global passive specialists, further intensifying competition while broadening investor access. Although yield compression will persist as the passive mix rises, scale benefits and operational efficiency will offset some of the margin impact for larger AMCs. Retail participation, currently underpenetrated, should accelerate with growing investor awareness and direct-plan preferences through digital channels. As ETF volumes deepen, tracking efficiency and liquidity management will emerge as critical differentiators. Over the next four–five years, India’s passive share could converge toward 25–30% of total MF AUM, mirroring the global trend toward low-cost, transparent investment products. We continue to remain constructive on the entire MF ecosystem. Our top picks in this space include Aditya Birla SunLife AMC, Nippon AMC, CAMS, and Nuvama..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Max Healthcare, Oil India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Ashoka Buildcon Q2 Results Review — HDFC Securities .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.