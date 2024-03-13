India IPM - Industry Growth At High Single Digit For Second Straight Month In February: Motilal Oswal
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India pharma market grew 7.7% YoY in February 2024 (versus 8.0% in January 2024 and 24.3% in Feb-23).
Major therapies driving growth were cardiac/derma/neuro (up 13.1%/10.1%/ 9.7% YoY) in Feb-24.
Respiratory/anti-infective therapies declined 1.9%/1.0% YoY, dragging down the overall performance of IPM.
For the 12 months ending in Feb-24, IPM grew 9.0% YoY. Prices/volume/new launches witnessed 4.0%/2.0%/3.0% YoY growth.
Out of top 10 brands, Udiliv and Foracort (Rs 490 million/Rs 790 million) grew at 31%/20% YoY in Feb-24. Rybelsus (Rs 300 million) also registered the highest YoY growth of 88% in Feb-24 in top 40 brands.
Top anti-infective drugs such as DOLO/Calpol/Azithral/Clavam (Rs 320 million/Rs 360 million/Rs 370 million/Rs 520 million) saw a decline of 20%/17%/17%/9% YoY, resulting in an overall decline in anti-infective therapy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.