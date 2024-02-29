India Health Insurance - Loss Ratios Likely To Moderate From The Elevated Q3 Levels: Motilal Oswal
Considering the long-term growth potential for the industry, along with investments by Star Health in profitable channels and products, we reiterate our Buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 730
Motilal Oswal Report
Considering the long-term potential, the overall health insurance industry is well poised for growth and is on track to achieve five times-eight times industry size by 2030.
We remain optimistic on the overall prospects for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., backed by:
its strong growth in the retail health industry, given the under-penetration,
its increasing focus on tightening the underwriting standards,
the strong push from the banca channel, where it will underwrite benefit-based products that have a relatively better profitability,
the sustained growth in specialized products, and
its deepening presence.
We expect Star Health to report a net earned premium/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 17%/34% during FY23-26.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 730 (based on 30 times FY26E earnings per share).
