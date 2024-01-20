India Economy - What’s Ailing India’s Rural Demand? Systematix
Inflation a better indicator than production and consumption data
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
Systematix Research hosted Siraj Hussain, Ex Agriculture Secretary, for a discussion on the agriculture sector outlook and prospective government policies.
We were interested in unraveling the puzzle of record high agriculture production, trends in consumption, and persisting high food inflation.
We also covered topics like
The impact of election-led commitments on production,
Rural income situation and consumption pattern,
Organic farming, and
The Government’s open market sale scheme situation, etc.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results Review - Performance Inline; Cost Of Production Declines Further: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.