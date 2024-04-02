India Economy - Does The CES Data Confirm The Sustenance Of Engel’s Law: Systematix
What does the CES data reveal?
Systematix Research Report
The latest consumer expenditure survey shows a considerable decline in the proportion of food consumption, particularly cereals.
Concomitantly there has also been a rise in spending on non-essential items. This has been interpreted by many as a progression towards affluence.
But is it really the case? We analyze this below
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
