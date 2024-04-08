India Defence Industry - Moving Towards A Sustainable Defence Ecosystem; Nirmal Bang Initiates Coverage
Increasing defence spending will stimulate market growth throughout FY24-FY26.
Nirmal Bang Report
Increasing defence spending will stimulate market growth throughout FY24-FY26. Earlier, the impasse between China and India during the pandemic prompted the government to speed up the indigenisation of military equipment to decrease dependence on imports, facilitating market growth.
Even with a sharp run-up in the stock prices of the defence basket (Nifty India Defence index six months returns- 37%); our outlook on the sector remains optimistic due to the following factors:
visibility into long-term execution growth supported by a strong order book and a healthy pipeline;
timely execution facilitated by localisation, integrated modular construction, and subcontracting;
government preference and domain expertise;
cash-rich balance sheets that prevent significant working capital challenges due to stage payments; and
in-house research and development investments and suitable technological support.
Based on the attractive risk-reward ratio, we prefer Mazgaon Shipyard Docks Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and Astra Microwave Pvt. Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
