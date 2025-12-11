Business NewsResearch ReportsIndia Cements Shares In Focus: ICICI Securities Re-Initiates Coverage With 'Hold' Rating
India Cements Shares In Focus: ICICI Securities Re-Initiates Coverage With 'Hold' Rating

While a merger with UltaTech Cement appears an eventuality, its timeline as well as merger ratio remains imponderable, says the brokerage.

11 Dec 2025, 01:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
ICICI Securities re-initiates coverage on India Cements stock with a 'Hold' call. (Photo Source: Envato)
UltraTech Cement gained management control of India Cements, effective December 24, 2024. Ever since, management remains steadfast on its guidance of Rs 1,000 Ebitda/tonne by FY28.
