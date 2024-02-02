India Cements Q3 Results Review - Efficiency Improvement Plans Still Work In Progress: Yes Securities
Company reported adjusted profit after tax of Rs 7 million in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 1.3 billion in Q3 FY23 as company reported sale of assets.
Yes Securities Report
India Cement Ltd.'s reported a revenue decline of 11% YoY as volume de-grew by 9% YoY and 2% net sales realisation fall in Q3 FY24.
However, the Ebitda improved significantly to Rs 488 million (Rs 246/tonne) in Q3 FY24 from loss of Rs 596 million in Q3 FY23. This performance largely backed by the moderating total cost by 10% YoY, which is driven by eased power cost by 30% YoY during the quarter.
Management guided margin recovery with the easing of fuel cost and optimizing supply-chain efforts (Rs 200/tonne through BCG consulting).
