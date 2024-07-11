"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..DRChoksey Research Report.Q1 FY25E is expected to see moderation in the business momentum compared to Q4 FY24 considering the seasonal weakness and some slowdown in the economic activities due to elections and extreme heat wave.In FY25E, we anticipate the industry will experience a moderation in credit growth compared to FY24, with an expected range of 14.0–15.0%. The impact of the HDFC merger is expected to dissipate by Q2 FY25E. We believe that net interest margins will exhibit mixed performance in H1 FY25E but will stabilize in the latter half, assuming interest rates remain unchanged.We prefer IndusInda Bank Ltd. (1.4 times FY26E price/adjusted book value), ICICI Bank Ltd. (2.7 times FY26E P/ABV) and State Bank of India (1.6 times FY26E P/ABV) as our top picks as we believe that they are well positioned to gain from the industry opportunities..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Chemical Sector Q1 Results Preview - Raising Sumitomo Chemical To Buy Amid India CPC Revival: Nirmal Bang.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."