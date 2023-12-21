India Airports - Passenger Traffic To Grow At 14% CAGR Over FY23-25: CareEdge
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
The report assesses the state of air passenger traffic, tariff orders issued during 2021-2023 and operating and financial performance of major public-private partnership Airports in India.
CareEdge expects air passenger traffic to reach 1.09 times of pre-pandemic levels in FY24 post V-shaped traffic recovery in FY23 and continue through FY25 at an estimated compounded annual growth rate (compound annual growth rate) of 14% over FY23-FY25.
Share of passenger traffic at non-metro airports increased from 32% (FY15) to 40% (FY23), outpacing traffic growth at metro airports.
A conducive regulatory environment with a mature tariff-setting process augurs well for the sector. However, part deferral of approved aggregate revenue requirement is a key deterrent to private airport operators.
CareEdge predicts a 1.4 times increase in non-aero revenue per passenger in FY24 compared to pre-Covid levels of FY19.
Supported by buoyancy in passenger volumes and expected tariff hike for some airports, the leverage of airports is estimated to improve for FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.