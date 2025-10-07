Indegene Bets Big On Precision Pharma Marketing With $104 Million BioPharm Acquisition Says ICICI Securities

BioPharm has a superior Ebitda margin profile of 27% (on net revenue) and indegene management expects the acquisition to be EPS accretive post five–six quarters..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Indegene Ltd.’s acquisition of BioPharm strengthens its presence in brand activation and adds to marketing campaign execution capabilities. Total consideration to be paid for the acquisition is $104 million (including earnouts of $27 million), valuing BioPharm at 9.7 times on trailing EV/Ebitda, as of CY24. BioPharm has a superior Ebitda margin profile of 27% (on net revenue) and management expects the acquisition to be EPS accretive post five–six quarters. We increase our revenue estimates by ~5%/10%/10% and cut our earnings per share by 0.5%/2.8%/0.6% for FY26/27/28 led by a cut in margin (due to the transaction, integrations and D&A expenses) and lower other income. We continue to value at 26 times target multiple on Sep’27E-ending EPS of Rs 23 to arrive at a target price of Rs 610. Maintain Add..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.'Buy' Max Healthcare Shares Says Motilal Oswal On Positive Growth Triggers — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.