Indegene Bets Big On Precision Pharma Marketing With $104 Million BioPharm Acquisition Says ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities maintains 'Add' rating on Indegene as it sees BioPharm acquisition to strengthen its presence in brand activation.

07 Oct 2025, 01:52 PM IST i
BioPharm works with brand owners and has deeper capabilities in omnichannel digital marketing, brand activation and campaign execution. 

(Photo: Company official fb page)

BioPharm has a superior Ebitda margin profile of 27% (on net revenue) and indegene management expects the acquisition to be EPS accretive post five–six quarters.
