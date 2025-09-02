Business NewsResearch ReportsImpact Of GST Rate Cut On Cement Sector — Read Yes Securities' Thematic View
ADVERTISEMENT

Impact Of GST Rate Cut On Cement Sector — Read Yes Securities' Thematic View

Major construction costs currently taxed under the 28% GST slab are cement, paint, sanitary fittings, which together can provide ~Rs 35/sqft of cost relief to consumers if GST rate is reduced to 18%.

02 Sep 2025, 10:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Impact of GST Rate Cut in cement- Strategic pricing, consumer benefits and industry incentives&nbsp;</p><p>(Photo Source: freepik) </p></div>
Impact of GST Rate Cut in cement- Strategic pricing, consumer benefits and industry incentives 

(Photo Source: freepik)

Yes Securities believes, whether it is cement, paint, or sanitary fittings, the consumer will ultimately save the money rather than spend it on additional or unplanned construction.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT