IIP Data: India's Industrial Output Better Than Expected In Sep Led By Manufacturing— Motilal Oswal Report

Consumer durables output grew at a 10-month high of 10.5% YoY in Sep’25, aided by GST rationalization measures and a demand boost driven by the festive season.
(Source: Marianna Krzakiewicz/ Unsplash)
Industrial activity is expected to remain steady in the coming months, supported by robust government capex, easing inflation, and the positive impact of GST rationalization on consumer demand. Investment-driven sectors are likely to sustain their momentum, while consumer goods may see a gradual improvement as rural demand recovers. Some pressure from weak exports and global trade frictions may persist, but the overall industrial out...