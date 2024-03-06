IIFL Finance - RBI Ban On Gold Lending To Dampen Growth, Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Risk-reward favorable for a ~25% assets under management compound annual growth rate and return on equity of ~20-21%
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
IIFL Finance Ltd.'s track record of successful execution is evident in its ability to pre-empt business cycles and prioritize sustainable and scalable asset portfolios. It has embraced technology and expanded digital capabilities in home loans, gold loans, and digital loans.
Co-lending is capital-efficient and return on equity-accretive, and mitigates risk. IIFL Finance trades at 1.5 times FY26E price/book value and can deliver return on equity of 20% plus in the medium term.
We believe there will be value-unlocking events over the next two to three years since it plans to demerge housing finance company and micro finance subsidiaries and list them separately.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 800 (based on SOTP valuation).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.