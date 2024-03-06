IIFL Finance - RBI Ban On Gold Lending To Dampen Growth, Profitability: Motilal Oswal

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s track record of successful execution is evident in its ability to pre-empt business cycles and prioritize sustainable and scalable asset portfolios. It has embraced technology and expanded digital capabilities in home loans, gold loans, and digital loans.

Co-lending is capital-efficient and return on equity-accretive, and mitigates risk. IIFL Finance trades at 1.5 times FY26E price/book value and can deliver return on equity of 20% plus in the medium term.

We believe there will be value-unlocking events over the next two to three years since it plans to demerge housing finance company and micro finance subsidiaries and list them separately.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 800 (based on SOTP valuation).