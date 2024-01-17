ICICI Securities Q3 Results Review - Robust Quarter, Healthy Performance Across Most Segments: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, ICICI Securities Ltd. has been able to improve its market share in the cash segment to 13.1% versus 12.8% QoQ. However, in the retail derivative segment, the company’s market share declined by ~30 basis points to 3.4%.

Similarly, in the commodity segment, the company lost market share by ~30 bps QoQ. Mutual Fund assets under management market share has remained steady at 1.7%.

Update on focus areas -

Wealth Management: ICICI Securities added ~10,000 clients during the quarter. Total AUM grew by 25/10% YoY/QoQ.

Revenues grew by 56/12% YoY/QoQ. Blended yields improved to 42 basis points versus 40 bps. QoQ, led by improved yields in the recurring assets (+10 bps QoQ);

Derivative Segment:

In Q3 FY24, F&O orders/customers grew by 27/19% YoY. The sequential decline in revenue can be attributed to a lower number of trading days and yield contraction;

Loan Disbursements: ICICI Securities now offers home loans, personal loans, loans against securities and credit cards. The company distributed loans of Rs 21.7 billion (+116% YoY). The share of home loans dropped significantly to 35% versus 55% QoQ.

Revenue grew by 50/6% YoY/QoQ: Broking revenues were down 4% QoQ. Opex growth was modest at 39/3% YoY/QoQ, mainly led by higher interest costs. Ebitda (calculated) grew by 66/12% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda margins (calc.) stood at 68.9% versus 62.4/64.9% YoY/QoQ. Profit after tax grew by 66/10% YoY/QoQ.