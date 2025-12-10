Business NewsResearch ReportsICICI Prudential AMC IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before Rs 10,603-Crore Issue Opens — Anand Rathi Report
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before Rs 10,603-Crore Issue Opens — Anand Rathi Report

The Rs 10,602.7-crore issue is an entirely offer-for-sale of 4.9 crore shares.

10 Dec 2025, 04:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI Prudential AMC will launch its initial public offering on December 12 and the offer closes for subscription on Dec. 16.</p><p> (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
ICICI Prudential AMC will launch its initial public offering on December 12 and the offer closes for subscription on Dec. 16.

(Image: NDTV Profit)

India’s largest asset manager by active QAAUM with a 13.3% market share, ICICI Prudential has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT