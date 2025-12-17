ICICI Prudential AMC Bags 'Buy' Rating As PL Capital Initiates Coverage, Eyes 38% Upside — Check Target Price

With strong fundamentals, superior yields, and robust growth prospects, PL Capital sees ICICI AMC as a compelling investment opportunity in the Indian asset management space..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .PL Capital Report.PL Capital has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, setting a target price of Rs 3,000, implying an upside potential of nearly 38% from the current market price of Rs 2,165. The brokerage values the stock at 38x Sep’27 core EPS, citing strong fundamentals and market leadership as key drivers..The brokerage's optimism on ICICI AMC is backed by:the company's superior equity performance and solid distribution have led to the highest market share of 17% in net equity flows, which may lead to further gains in stock market share; strong parentage and favorable distribution network have resulted in higher equity, debt yields, which coupled with superior MAAuM mix, have enhanced MF yields (47.4 basis points in FY25) and profitability, despite ~Rs 10 trillion in assets under management; ICICI Bank’s vast distribution network and relatively close-ended architecture have benefitted since 74%/70% of overall MF sales/AuM by the bank are for ICICI AMC; higher share of non-MF revenue at 9.2% among peers reduces dependence on MF income; andled by superior equity average assets under management CAGR..PL Capital notes that ICICI AMC’s performance has been consistently superior, with 90% of its equity AuM in the top quintile as of November 2025 (vs 43%/41%/16% of equity AuM for HDFC AMC/SBI MF/Nippon Life being in Q1). .Key RisksMarket volatility: Elevated market volatility may weigh on investor sentiment, potentially impacting equity inflows and overall AuM growth. Intense competition: Better equity performance and net flows of smaller players could lead to potential loss of market share.Performance risk: Underperformance in key schemes, particularly within the equity segment, may adversely affect investor retention.Regulatory risk: Any adverse regulatory changes, especially around TER cap, commission structure, etc., could impact profitability across AMCs..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Astra Microwave Rated 'Buy' By Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.