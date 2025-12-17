Business NewsResearch ReportsICICI Prudential AMC Bags 'Buy' Rating As PL Capital Initiates Coverage, Eyes 38% Upside — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Prudential AMC Bags 'Buy' Rating As PL Capital Initiates Coverage, Eyes 38% Upside — Check Target Price

ICICI AMC may eventually command a premium to HDFC AMC due to better distribution and diversification while having similar profitability, adds the brokerage.

17 Dec 2025, 03:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI AMC has shown the best performance in one-year bucket, while being ranked consistently among top three in the three-year bucket since Feb-22. (Photo: ICICI Prudential AMC website)</p></div>
ICICI AMC has shown the best performance in one-year bucket, while being ranked consistently among top three in the three-year bucket since Feb-22. (Photo: ICICI Prudential AMC website)
With strong fundamentals, superior yields, and robust growth prospects, PL Capital sees ICICI AMC as a compelling investment opportunity in the Indian asset management space.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT