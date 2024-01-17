ICICI Lombard Q3 Results Review - Motor Segment Growth Improves As Guided: Yes Securities

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. has started to grow faster than the industry on the back improved motor segment growth:

In Q3, gross direct premium income for the company grew 13.4% YoY compared with 12.3% for the industry. The company was consciously losing market share in the motor segment but has gained some market share in December 2023.

There was no revision in motor third party base premium for FY24. The company’s market share in private cars is 12% and in two-wheeler is around 22%.