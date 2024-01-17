ICICI Lombard Q3 Results Review - Combined Ratio Misses Estimate On Higher Opex: Motilal Oswal
Going ahead, growth in the motor segment is likely to be back-ended, with the company waiting for the rationalisation of pricing in the OD segment
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.’s net earned premiums came in line with our estimate at Rs 43 billion (up 14% YoY). Investment income from policyholders and shareholders’ accounts came in lower than our estimates, which led to a miss in profit after tax in Q3 FY24.
The claims ratio came in at 70.0% versus 70.7% in Q2 FY24. It was broadly in line with our estimate of 70.5%. The combined ratio stood at 103.6% versus 103.9% in Q2 FY24.
PAT grew 22% YoY but declined 25% QoQ to Rs 4.3 billion. PAT came in 27% lower than our estimate.
For nine months-FY24, NEP/PAT grew by 13%/20% to Rs 125 billion/Rs 14 billion.
ICICI Lombard has maintained its guidance of a combined ratio of 102% by FY25.
We have cut our estimates to factor in lower-than-estimated performance in Q3, leading to an earnings per share cut of 4.5%/4.6% for FY24/FY25.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,650 (premised on 30 times FY26E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
