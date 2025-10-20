Business NewsResearch ReportsICICI Bank Remains Motilal Oswal's Preferred 'Buy' In The Sector Post Robust Q2 Results — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank Remains Motilal Oswal's Preferred 'Buy' In The Sector Post Robust Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal maintains 'Buy' on the stock post exemplary Q2 results, revises target price.

20 Oct 2025, 09:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI Bank's&nbsp;NIMs are expected to be range-bound and the bank does not expect much movement in the coming quarters.</p><p>(Photo Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
ICICI Bank's NIMs are expected to be range-bound and the bank does not expect much movement in the coming quarters.

(Photo Source: NDTV Profit)

ICICI Bank continues to deliver an exemplary performance, rising above all sectoral challenges, as it sustains RoA in the range of 2.3-2.4%, which is even beyond the aspirational level for most banks.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT