ICICI Bank Q3 Results Review - RoA Seems To Settle At A Premium Level: Yes Securities

Sequential margin compression slightly worse than otherwise due to non-structural factors
Yes Securities Report
A 10 basis points sequential margin compression was contributed to by multiple nonstructural factors, other than rise in cost of deposits:
The key reason for ICICI Bank Ltd.'s sequential decline in net interest margin was the lagged impact of rise in cost of deposits. The yield on advances declined 2 basis points QoQ to 9.79%.
The impact from interest on income tax refund on NIM amounted to 3 bps for the quarter compared with nil impact in Q2. There was also some negative impact due to derecognition of interest income on part of the Kisan Credit Card loan book but the same has not been quantified.
ICICI Bank reiterated that full year FY24 margin would be similar to FY23. This implies that there would be some more margin compression in Q4 but the quantum would be lower than earlier.
Management stated that the share of highyielding loans is still not that high, implying further scope for ramp up.
