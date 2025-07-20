ICICI Bank: Dolat Capital Maintains 'Buy' Post Robust Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsICICI Bank: Dolat Capital Maintains 'Buy' Post Robust Q1 Results — Check Target Price
ICICI Bank's valuations benefit from consistently superior asset quality metrics.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI Bank's asset quality metrics continued to show strength, with ~50 bps of credit costs and contained slippages at 1.9%.&nbsp;(Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
ICICI Bank reported a robust quarter with higher-than-expected net interest margin (-5 bps ex of one-offs), elevated treasury gains and strong dividend income aiding a PAT beat. Asset quality metrics continued to show strength, with ~50 bps of credit costs and contained slippages at 1.9%. Loan growth at 2% QoQ was driven by SME (+4%) and home loan (+2%).
