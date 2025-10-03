Hyundai Motor India Gets 'Reduce' As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Here's Why

Business NewsResearch ReportsHyundai Motor India Gets 'Reduce' As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Here's Why
Hyundai Motor has over the years lost market share as well as its premium positioning in the Indian market, adds the brokerage.

Hundai Motor's No.2 position (on an annual basis) in the domestic PV market is under threat, with key competitors for the position, M&M and Tata Motors closing in with a popular and balanced portfolio.   (Photo Image source: Hyundai Motor India)
Hyundai Motor India is currently trading at a premium to Maruti Suzuki, which we believe is because of the company’s stretched valuations. Considering that the passenger vehicle industry has got a fillip post the GST rate rationalization, we expect it to trade close to, but below Maruti Suzuki’s valuation.
