HUL Q1 Results Review: Systematix Maintains 'Hold', Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

While headline growth remains moderate, we are enthused by more evenlybalanced growth across categories, especially with sequential pickup in soaps, mass skin care and nutrition, even as detergents, dishwash, hair care, oral care, premium skin and beverages hold firm.

We expect gradual pickup in volume growth over FY26E-FY27E as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. rejigs its portfolio to expand into high-growth categories (premium beauty, laundry/dishwash liquids, bodywash, international foods, highscience products in nutrition) and launches products to extract growth in portfolio gaps.

Realizations should benefit from sustained pricing in soaps/ beverages, and improving product mix/premiumization. However, with-