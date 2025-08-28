HUL, Marico, Titan, Page Industries Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks In Consumer Sector — Check Full List

Motilal Oswal's widespread consumer coverage universe, with a combined revenue of ~Rs 4,800 billion and a market cap of ~Rs 35,000 billion, registered aggregate revenue and Ebitda growth of 12%/5% in Q1 FY26 and 8%/2% in FY25. (Photo Source: Wikimedia)
Motilal Oswal consumption tracker consists of various categories from the staple and discretionary baskets. The index comprises a diverse range of categories, from essentials such as oral care, hair care, personal care, and home care, to discretionary items such as F&B, OTC FMCG, cigarettes, footwear, paints, QSR, dairy, liquor, jewelry and innerwear.