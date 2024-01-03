Hotels Sector Q3 Results Preview - Stellar, Priced-In, FY25 Key: Dolat Capital
Sustenance of RevPAR growth in FY25 is key for the current valuations and optimism to sustain.
Dolat Capital Report
Hospitality industry is expected to report another robust quarter with industry revenue per available room growth of ~17-18% driven by average room rate.
Historically, listed players have done well versus industry due to their superior brand positioning, pricing power, S&M engine and execution skill-set. However, as the smaller / unorganised / unlisted players’ catch-up we expect the listed company’s performance to be at par with industry average.
These is partly on account of higher base. Overall revenue growth to be 14-15% on account of marginally lower growth rate in food and beverage / other operating income similar to past few quarters trend.
We estimate Indian Hotels Company Ltd./Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.)/Chalet Hotels Ltd. /Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. to report revenue growth of ~14.9/14.6/24.3/8.2%. YoY.
Ebitda is expected to grow by 17.1/8.9/34.4/(0.6)% YoY. Chalet’s Hotel business revenue/Ebitda growth would be robust ~24.4/38% YoY.
For Lemon Tree, Ebitda to trail revenue growth on account of higher repairs and maintenance costs for ~900-1000 rooms (~20% of the portfolio) which is under renovation.
For Mahindra Holidays, Ebitda to trail revenue growth on account of higher sales and marketing spend and rent costs on new rooms additions.
