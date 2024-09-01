Hotels Sector Check - Set For A Resilient Growth Journey: Motilal Oswal

The Indian hospitality industry is positioned for a strong Q2 FY25, following a relatively soft first quarter affected by several transient headwinds. Going forward, the sector is likely to witness healthy growth. According to our recent channel checks, we believe that the key hospitality players will witness RevPAR growth of ~9-11% YoY in Q2 FY25, which will be primarily driven by rising average room rate (+7-9% YoY).

According to HVS Anarock, the industry RevPAR stood flat YoY in Q1 FY25 as the slight increase in ARR (+2% YoY) was offset by a dip in occupancy (-170bp YoY). Multiple headwinds, such as general elections, heat waves, and a lesser number of auspicious wedding days, hampered demand during the quarter.

Going forward, the sector is anticipated to bounce back driven by: