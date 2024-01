We factor in slightly lower spreads versus earlier, resulting 3-4% lower earnings for FY25/26E. Rating has been revised to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' driven by rich valuations with target price of Rs 1160 (Rs 1170 earlier), valuing the stock at 3.8 times September25E price/book value.

The stock trades at 3.3 times price/book value against RoA/return on equity of 3.8%/17% for FY25E.