Home First Finance Q3 Results Review - Inline; Growth Guidance Steady: Systematix

The operating performance during the quarter was healthy despite contraction in margins (~30 basis points QoQ decline) aided by higher assignment income and treasury income (other income grew 137% YoY).

Opex to AUM ratio was steady QoQ at 2.8%. Asset quality stood steady QoQ with gross stage-III/net stage III at 1.7%/1.2%. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage-III assets was largely steady at ~30%.

While one plus days past dues remained steady QoQ at 4.5%, bounce rate increased to 15.1% from 14.2% in Q2 and further increased to 15.3% in January-24.

Strong growth in business with healthy operational efficiency should aid its earnings and return ratios ahead.