'Hold' Tata Consumer Shares Maintains Systematix Post Weak Q1 Results
While Systematix remains positive on Tata Consumer' prospects of double-digit growth and improving profitability, it awaits a better entry point for the stock.
Tata Consumer Products’ delivered weak Q1 FY26 operating earnings with Ebitda decline of 9% YoY, broadly in-line with expectations but materially below consensus estimates, while revenue grew 10% YoY in-line with the brokerage/ consensus estimates (India branded volume growth of 6.8% YoY).
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
We believe Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s tea margins have likely troughed in Q1 FY26 and should revive materially over the rest of FY26E as costs ease. We expect Sampann to remain the key growth engine and sustain strong double-digit growth, with strong growth seen across pulses (huge headroom for growth with branded only 1% of the market), dry fruits, breakfast cereals (poha) and cold-pressed oils.
Salt business growth will likely be driven by strong growth in value-added salts and pricing.
While management indicated resumption of 30% growth for NourishCo and CF/OI along with margin stabilization for the non-branded business, we believe high competitive intensity in beverages, volatile coffee costs (coming off sharply high levels) and delayed delivery of CF/OI business-case growth could take time to resolve.
We therefore lower our FY26E-FY27E revenue/ Ebitda estimates by 2-3%/ 5-6%; we introduce FY28E estimates, and build FY25-FY28E revenue/ Ebitda CAGR of 9.5%/ 11%.
We maintain Hold rating on Tata Consumer; we roll forward valuation to June-2027E EPS (from March-2027E) and value the stock on a P/E of 56x, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 1,100 (vs Rs 1,175 earlier).
While we remain positive on prospects of double-digit growth and improving profitability, we await a better entry point for the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.