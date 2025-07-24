'Hold' Tata Consumer Shares Maintains Systematix Post Weak Q1 Results

We believe Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s tea margins have likely troughed in Q1 FY26 and should revive materially over the rest of FY26E as costs ease. We expect Sampann to remain the key growth engine and sustain strong double-digit growth, with strong growth seen across pulses (huge headroom for growth with branded only 1% of the market), dry fruits, breakfast cereals (poha) and cold-pressed oils.

Salt business growth will likely be driven by strong growth in value-added salts and pricing.

While management indicated resumption of 30% growth for NourishCo and CF/OI along with margin stabilization for the non-branded business, we believe high competitive intensity in beverages, volatile coffee costs (coming off sharply high levels) and delayed delivery of CF/OI business-case growth could take time to resolve.