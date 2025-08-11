'Hold' Nalco Shares Maintains Systematix Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

National Aluminium Company Ltd.’s fifth stream 1mtpa alumina refinery expansion project faces additional delays after almost 53 months of overrun and a cost overrun of about 38%.

Pending certain work packages, the refinery is now expected to be commissioned in Q1 FY27, with commercial production expected to start by June.

We assume 25% capacity utilisation on the expanded capacity in FY27 versus 50-60% management guidance. Nalco currently sells around 1.3mt alumina externally through third-party exports after meeting the smelter requirement of around 0.9mt.

We project Nalco to deliver external alumina sales of 1.25mt/1.57mt for FY26/FY27.

We revise our FY26/FY27 Ebitda higher by 13%/4% factoring in-

higher aluminium LME prices, higher alumina sales for FY26, and moderate utilization of the expanded alumina capacity in FY27.

We value Nalco five times FY27E EV/Ebitda, with a revised target price of Rs 206/share. Maintain Hold.