'Hold' GAIL Shares Maintains Systematix Despite Upward EPS Revision — Check Revised Target Price

After a prolonged wait, the PNGRB has approved a 12.1% increase in GAIL India Ltd.'s gas pipeline tariff, raising it from Rs 58.6/mmbtu to Rs 65.7/mmbtu effective January 1, 2026..Systematix Report.After a prolonged wait, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has approved a 12.1% increase in GAIL India Ltd.'s gas pipeline tariff, raising it from Rs 58.6/mmbtu to Rs 65.7/mmbtu effective January 1, 2026. The revision, however, falls short of GAIL's proposed Rs 78/mmbtu, as the regulator sought to avoid a sharp financial impact on consumers. The next tariff review is scheduled for April 2028, when adjustments for actual and future capex and opex will be considered.Systematix notes that the hike will lift GAIL's earnings by 3.1% in FY26 and 5.5% in FY27, with PAT estimates revised to Rs 82 billion and Rs 100 billion respectively. EPS projections have been upgraded to Rs 12.4 for FY26 and Rs 15.3 for FY27. Despite this, the brokerage sees limited near-term triggers, citing modest volume growth and no further tariff hikes before FY28.Systematix maintains a Hold rating on GAIL with a revised target price of Rs 191 (from Rs 188), implying a potential upside of about 4% from the current market price of Rs 184..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Privi Speciality Chemicals Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' As It Initiates Coverage; Sees 30% Upside Potential.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.