Business NewsResearch Reports'Hold' GAIL Shares Maintains Systematix Despite Upward EPS Revision — Check Revised Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

'Hold' GAIL Shares Maintains Systematix Despite Upward EPS Revision — Check Revised Target Price

Despite EPS upgrade, the brokerage sees limited near-term triggers for GAIL, citing modest volume growth and no further tariff hikes before FY28.

28 Nov 2025, 01:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The revised GAIL's gas pipeline tariff would be applicable from January 01, 2026 which leveled up the System Use Gas and capacity determination.</p><p>(Photo: GAIL India website)</p></div>
The revised GAIL's gas pipeline tariff would be applicable from January 01, 2026 which leveled up the System Use Gas and capacity determination.

(Photo: GAIL India website)

After a prolonged wait, the PNGRB has approved a 12.1% increase in GAIL India Ltd.’s gas pipeline tariff, raising it from Rs 58.6/mmbtu to Rs 65.7/mmbtu effective January 1, 2026.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT