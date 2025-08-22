Business NewsResearch Reports'Hold' Berger Paints Shares Maintains Nirmal Bang; Awaits Better Entry Point— Check Target Price
Heightened competitive intensity from new and existing players, and its possible impact on realisations, volume, and margins remain key monitorables, adds the brokerage.

22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Berger Paints has demonstrated resilience, successfully maintaining its margins over the last four to five quarters despite considerable market turbulence.&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp; (Photo:&nbsp; NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Berger Paints has demonstrated resilience, successfully maintaining its margins over the last four to five quarters despite considerable market turbulence. 

Recognizing that the paint industry is distribution-led, Berger Paints has made substantial investments over the past couple of years to fortify its network of contractors, painters, and dealers.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
