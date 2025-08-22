'Hold' Berger Paints Shares Maintains Nirmal Bang; Awaits Better Entry Point— Check Target Price

Recognizing that the paint industry is distribution-led, Berger Paints has made substantial investments over the past couple of years to fortify its network of contractors, painters, and dealers..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.While ROEs in the business were always relatively lower than FMCG peers, earnings growth was significantly superior at ~16% CAGR over the last 10 years; this is now decelerating. Even on a weak base of FY25 (flattish EPS), earnings growth at 13% CAGR over FY25-FY27E is considerably lower than the past, while ROEs remain low at ~18-20% (a considerable discount to the average of ~23% during the last 10 years). While the management commentary continues to be positive, heightened competitive intensity from new and existing players, and its possible impact on realizations, volume, and margins remain key monitorables. Valuation is not cheap at ~42x FY27E EPS. Instead of valuing the company at a 15% discount to Asian Paints multiples as in the past, we are now valuing it at ~25% discount to its historical 10-year average multiples, effectively arriving at a target multiple of 45x Jun-27E EPS. Our target price is Rs 600 — a 10% upside to the current market price. We maintain a Hold rating as we await a better entry point..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Dixon Technologies Can Rally 33%, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.