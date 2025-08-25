Business NewsResearch Reports'Hold' Bajaj Auto Shares Says Nirmal Bang, Sees Current Valuations Limits Upside
'Hold' Bajaj Auto Shares Says Nirmal Bang, Sees Current Valuations Limits Upside

Nirmal Bang believes Bajaj Auto's current valuation of 23x FY27E limits the upside hence gives a Hold rating to the stock.

25 Aug 2025, 09:25 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Auto expects the upcoming festive season to be strong and projects industry growth of 5-7% in FY26 despite last year’s high base.</p><p>(Photographer: Vijay Sartape / Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bajaj Auto expects the upcoming festive season to be strong and projects industry growth of 5-7% in FY26 despite last year’s high base.

Bajaj expects the upcoming festive season to be strong and projects industry growth of 5-7% in FY26 despite last year’s high base. Urban markets and large rural towns are performing well, while very small rural towns remain under pressure.
