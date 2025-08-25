'Hold' Bajaj Auto Shares Says Nirmal Bang, Sees Current Valuations Limits Upside

Bajaj expects the upcoming festive season to be strong and projects industry growth of 5-7% in FY26 despite last year’s high base. Urban markets and large rural towns are performing well, while very small rural towns remain under pressure..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.We remain concerned on Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s muted domestic demand and the uncertainty of rare earth magnet supply in the short term. Although exports are coming back strongly, supply constraint and muted domestic demand is a concern. Furthermore, we believe that the current valuation of 23x FY27E limits the upside. We have a Hold rating and assign a target price of Rs 9,179, valuing the core business at 24x FY27E earnings per share..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On These Three IT Stocks With Buy And Sell Rating.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.