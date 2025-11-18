Hindustan Copper Gets Anand Rathi's 'Buy' Initiation On Positive Growth Trajectory — Check Target Price

Hindustan Copper is the only copper miner in India which is enhancing its capacity from 3.5 million tonne in FY25 to 12.2 mt, including MDO volume by FY31e. (Photo: Pexels)
Production volumes for Hindustan Copper are expected to increase more than 3.5x to 12.2m tonne by FY31 driven by extension of mining lease. Global copper supply growth on other hand is expected to be muted given operational disruptions across major copper-producing regions and rising social-environmental awareness driving lead time to develop a new copper mine to ~15-17 years.