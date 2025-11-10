Hindalco Q2 Review — Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Citing Strong India Show But Persistent Novelis Headwinds

Business NewsResearch ReportsHindalco Q2 Review — Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Citing Strong India Show But Persistent Novelis Headwinds
Systematix maintains Hold on Hindalco, sees limited upside.

10 Nov 2025, 06:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Hindalco's capacity expansion and growth story is supported by strong execution capabilities, value addition, and backward integration.
Hindalco’s capacity expansion and growth story is supported by strong execution capabilities, value addition, and backward integration.

(Photo source: Company website)

Hindalco’s strong domestic execution and domestic portfolio offer resilience but lingering challenges at Novelis keep risk-reward balanced, in the brokerage's view.
