HG Infra Q3 Results Review - Moving To Other Sectors For Growth: IDBI Capital
Solar renewable energy sector under Governments Kusum Yojana, inflow expected is Rs 1 billion by FY25E
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Q3 FY24 operational result (revenue, Ebitda) came in line to our and consensus estimate. Revenue increased by +19% YoY and Ebitda margin was stable at ~15.9% versus 16.7% YoY.
Order win was muted and HG Infra is still hopeful to get inflow of Rs 50-60 billion in FY24E (received Rs 8 billion so far). Weak inflow has led to fall in the order book at Rs 96 billion versus Rs 111 billion YoY. But order book still provides revenue visibility at two times FY24E revenue.
We maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price at Rs 1236, earlier target price was Rs 1169, as we have roll forward to FY26E versus FY25E earlier.
Stock catalyst remains order win, for this HG Infra has bided for orders Rs 160 billion and is venturing into new sectors like solar renewable sector, water supply, tunnelling for inflow.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IRB Infra Q3 Results Review - Inline; Execution Poised To Accelerate With A Robust Order Book: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.