Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Underlying ICE Margins Continues To Be Healthy: Yes Securities

Going ahead while the management remain hopeful of broad-based volumes recovery within two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp is aiming at market share expansion led by new product launches.

The key strategic focus post leadership changes such as margins recovery and premium focus seems to be on-track while the meaningful ramp-up in scooters/exports yet to kick in.

The intended new product launches in the scooter (125cc and 160cc) Should help improve positioning and market share gains. However, customer response to recent product launches (especially for Xtreme 125R) would be the key catalyst to watch for.

Maintain 'Add' with revised target price of Rs 5,577 (versus Rs 5,021) based on ~20 times March-26 standalone EPS plus Rs 133 for Hero FinCorp.

We have raised FY25E/26E EPS by 2.4%/5.5% to factor in healthy ICE margins.

Management’s action to overhaul brand strategy supported by Ather’s continued brand acceptance provide an additional lever for the stock.

We build in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10.7%/15.1%/13.7% over FY24-26E.