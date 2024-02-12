Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review -Products Lineup In Place; Market Share Gains Impending: Axis Securities
New products rollout, execution strategy to be in spotlight
Axis Securities Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s revenue/Ebitda stood largely in line with our estimates, while profit after tax stood ahead by 7%, led by higher-than-expected other income. Revenue grew by 4%/8% YoY/QoQ to Rs 9,445 crore, largely in line with our estimate.
Ebitda grew by 28%/10% YoY/QoQ (inline) to Rs 1,328 crore, while Ebitda margins reached the 14% mark, up 262/30 bps YoY/QoQ, led by lower raw material costs (gross margins at 31%, up 337 bps YoY), price hikes and better sales mix.
Profit after tax grew by 47%/28% YoY/QoQ, a 7% beat against our estimate, which was mainly led by higher other income.
