Hero MotoCorp - New Launches To Expand Premium Positioning: Yes Securities
The management indicated gradual ramp-up in production of premium models especially HD and Karizma as they are running an order book of two-three months
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
We attended Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s Hero World 2024 event centered around.
New product launches such as, Xtreme 125R motorcycle (all new engine) at Rs 95000 (ex-show, non Anti-lock braking system variant) and Maverick X440 (rebadged of HD X440),
Electric Vehicle - product road-map showcase in scooters with targeted launch in varied form factors by H1 FY25. Hero MotoCorp's also showcased the concept EV motorcycles (product development underway) and near production ready ICE scooters such as Xoom 125 and 160.
Reiterated focus on premiumisation across products (for both ICE and EV), distribution (ongoing store upgrades of Hero 2.0 and Hero Premia), complemented by digital initiatives for pre and post purchase functions.
Scale up global business by strengthening distribution.
Faster adoption of digital initiatives including retail financing where co is piloting the same in national capital region.
The company would focus on 4S strategy (Speed, Scale, Synergy and Simplification) to drive up next stage of growth. While we await Maverick pricing, the pricing of Xtreme 125R is competitive given overall customer value proposition.
We maintain 'Add' with target price of Rs 5,021 based on ~19 times March 2026 standalone earning per share plus Rs 118 for Hero FinCorp post 30% hold-co discount. We have raised target multiple to 19 times (versus 18 times) to factor in for improving positioning in premium portfolio.
Any success on newly launched ICE and VIDA supported by Ather’s continued brand acceptance can be a key re-rating catalyst for the stock to watch for.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.