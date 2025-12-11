Siemens Energy Shares May Rally 27%, Says Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

Siemens Energy in its analyst meet highlighted the opportunity pipeline across domestic and international markets for power transmission business..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its Buy rating on Siemens Energy India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,800, implying a 27% upside from the current market price of Rs 2,996. The brokerage expects robust growth in the power transmission segment, aided by sector tailwinds, pricing power, and operating leverage benefits..Future growth strategy Looking ahead, Siemens Energy remains optimistic about its growth trajectory across its key segments. In power transmission, the brokerage expect the company to benefit from the planned doubling of its transformation capacity by 2032, driving demand for transformers, AIS/GIS, HVDC VSC and grid‑stabilization solutions, with exports providing an additional growth lever. In power generation, the company sees steady demand from the upkeep, flexibilization and modernization of India’s large steam and gas turbine fleet, incremental nuclear capacity, and rising need for efficient captive and industrial generation. In Industries and New Energy, management is focusing on electrification and automation of process industries, growth in data centers and maritime electrification, and emerging platforms such as PEM electrolysers and power‑to‑X under the Green Hydrogen Mission. With a healthy share of 23% of revenue coming from exports, and within segments, a healthy share of 26% from services, Motilal Oswal expects margin support to be visible going forward..Key Risks: Slowdown in ordering and supply chain disruptions could impact margins. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Paras Defence— Valuation Attractive Post Correction; Nirmal Bang Projects 47% Upside On Strong Optics Pipeline.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.