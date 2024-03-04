Here Are The Top Stock Picks For March 2024 By Axis Securities

Here are our top picks for March 2024:

SBI - ROA Delivery Of 1% To Continue

Among public sector banks, State Bank of India remains the best play on the gradual recovery of the Indian economy on account of its healthy provision coverage ratio, robust capitalisation, strong liability franchise, and improved asset quality outlook.

We believe despite the margin pressures, SBI remains well poised to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 1%/15-17% over FY24-25E, supported by stable credit costs and steady net interest margins.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860/share (core book at 1.4 times September-25E and subsidiaries at Rs 183/share)

Key risks:

Significant slowdown in credit growth.