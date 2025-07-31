Here Are The Three Key Positives Why Hyundai Motor Is A 'Buy' For Yes Securities Post Q1 Results

Healthy earnings, return ratios, and FCF among key positives -

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has a strong potential for growth given the strong SUV preference among the consumers, robust multi-powertrain models in the product pipeline and the premium features.

All these factors are estimated to drive healthy volumes /revenue / Ebitda/Adj.PAT CAGR of ~8%/10.8%/12.6%/10.8% over FY25-28E.

We expect healthy free cash flow generation of Rs 60 billion in FY26-27E, implying FCF yield of 2-2.5%, which is attractive.