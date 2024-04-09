Healthcare Q4 Results Preview - Another Strong Quarter Aided By US Sales, Higher Margins: Prabhudas Lillladher

We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report another strong quarter with Ebitda growth of 22% YoY (down 3% QoQ) mainly aided by-

new launches (gRevlimid, gSpiriva, etc) in U.S. market, steady domestic business and higher margins.

We expect the quarter to continue seeing easing of cost pressures which will thereby aid margins YoY. The companies are likely to witnessed steady base business in U.S. given stable generic pricing environment coupled with new launches.

On domestic formulation business; given seasonal weakness acute and trade generic business to remain soft while chronic business to have steady growth.

Our top picks remain Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd. and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.