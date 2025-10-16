Business NewsResearch ReportsHDFC Life Q2 Review — GST Impact Emerges As A Margin Monitorable, Says Yes Securities Maintaining 'Add'
ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Life Q2 Review — GST Impact Emerges As A Margin Monitorable, Says Yes Securities Maintaining 'Add'

Yes Securities maintain an ‘Add’ rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a revised price target of Rs 870.

16 Oct 2025, 09:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The month of September saw a 50% rise in retail protection, which seems to be driven by the GST rate cut.</p><p>&nbsp; (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
The month of September saw a 50% rise in retail protection, which seems to be driven by the GST rate cut.

  (Photo source: Company website)

Total APE growth in Q2 FY26 was 8.6% YoY within which Individual APE growth in Q2 FY26 was 8.7% YoY. HDFC Life is sticking to its earlier guidance of overall growth being in the early teens.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT