HDFC Life Insurance reported APE of Rs 32.3 billion (in-line) in Q1 FY26, up 13% YoY, driven by 13%/12% YoY growth in individual/group APE. For Q1 FY26, HDFC Life reported a 14% YoY growth in shareholders’ PAT to Rs 5.5 billion, (11% beat), supported by a 15% increase in back-book profits.