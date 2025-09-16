Business NewsResearch ReportsHDFC Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks In Bank Stocks — Check Full List
HDFC Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks In Bank Stocks — Check Full List

Large diversified banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI showed significant resilience in earnings, with modest cuts, adds Motilal Oswal.

16 Sep 2025, 09:48 AM IST i
Consensus earnings estimates for private banks were lowered by 5%-14% for FY26 and 1%-6% for FY27, while PSU banks saw milder revisions for the same periods.

Biggest earnings downgrades have been concentrated among mid-size private banks with higher exposure to unsecured retail and MFI segments, whereas larger and more diversified banks proved more resilient. Bandhan Bank, Equitas, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank witnessed a sharp 41-95% cut in FY26E earnings over the past one year.
