Consensus earnings estimates for private banks were lowered by 5%-14% for FY26 and 1%-6% for FY27, while PSU banks saw milder revisions for the same periods.
Biggest earnings downgrades have been concentrated among mid-size private banks with higher exposure to unsecured retail and MFI segments, whereas larger and more diversified banks proved more resilient. Bandhan Bank, Equitas, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank witnessed a sharp 41-95% cut in FY26E earnings over the past one year.