HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Stable; RoA Maintained At 2%: IDBI Capital
Post merger, bank guided for stability of RoA in the range of 1.9% - 2.0% led by lower credit cost and operating efficiency although margins to get impacted.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd.’s net interest margin remains stable QoQ at 3.4% backed by increase in yields equivalent to rise in cost of funds. However, management guided for improvement led by portfolio mix.
Deposits grew by 1.9% QoQ (merged basis) led by retail term deposits while gross advances grew by 4.9% QoQ (merged basis) led by CRB book.
HDFC Bank's asset quality remain stable as gross non-performing asset stood at 1.26% versus 1.34% QoQ (merged basis) led by retail. Net interest income grew by 4% QoQ while pre-provision operating profit grew by 4% QoQ due to lower operating expenses.
Provisions increased by 45% QoQ resulted into credit cost at 0.7% versus 0.5%. Profit after tax grew by 3% QoQ led by lower tax rate.
We have moved to FY26E estimates and maintain 'Buy' rating with the target price of Rs 2,090 (earlier Rs 1,970) valuing parent business at Rs 1,915 (2.5 times price/adjusted book value FY26) and rest for the subsidiaries.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Margins Flat, Lower Tax Rate, Treasury Gains Boost Earnings: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.