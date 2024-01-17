HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Deposit Growth To Decide The Pace Of Credit Growth: Axis Securities

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported healthy advances growth of 62/5% YoY/QoQ. The retail book grew by 106/3% YoY/QoQ, the CRB segment (including agri) by 35/7% YoY/QoQ and the corporate book by 11/2% YoY/QoQ.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s wholesale book de-grew by ~4% QoQ. Net interest income grew by 24/4% YoY/QoQ. Core NIMs stood at 3.4%, flat QoQ.

Non-interest income grew by 31/4% YoY/QoQ, led by a treasury gain of Rs 14.7 billion and recoveries, dividends and other income of Rs 15.2 billion.

Fee income remained flat QoQ. (fee income is ~1.2% of loans). Opex grew by 37/10% YoY/QoQ. Opex grew by 28/4% YoY/QoQ.

The cost-to-income ratio remained steady at 40.3% QoQ. Pre provision operating profit grew by 24/4% YoY/QoQ. Provisions came in higher than expected. Pursuant to the RBI Circular, the bank has made a contingent provision of Rs 12.2 billion for investment in AIFs.

Profit after tax grew by 34/2% YoY/QoQ.

Gross non-performing asset improved to 1.26% from 1.34% QoQ.

Slippages during the quarter stood at ~Rs 70 billion, while healthy recovery and upgrades of ~Rs 76 billion drove asset quality improvement.