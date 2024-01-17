HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Complex Balance Sheet Jugglery Lies Ahead: Yes Securities

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsHDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Complex Balance Sheet Jugglery Lies Ahead: Yes Securities
Annualised gross slippage ratio of HDFC Bank for Q3 FY24 was 1.0% (Rs 70 billion), with recoveries and upgrades amounting to Rs 45 billion.

17 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An HDFC Bank branch. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An HDFC Bank branch. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Yes Securities Report

Asset quality: Annualised gross slippage ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd. for Q3 FY24 was 1.0% (Rs 70 billion), with recoveries and upgrades amounting to Rs 45 billion.

Margin picture: Net interest margin at 3.4% was flat QoQ, as sequentially yield on assets and cost of funds have moved up in tandem.

Asset growth: Advances grew 4.9% QoQ on comparable basis, sequentially driven by retail segment and commercial and rural banking segment.

Opex control (QoQ comparable): Total opex rose 3.6%/28% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses rose 3.5%/30% QoQ/YoY and other expense rose 3.7%/27% QoQ/YoY.

Fee income: Fees and commissions were flat QoQ, where retail fee income constitutes 94% of the total fee income.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Yes Securities HDFC Bank Q3FY24.pdf
